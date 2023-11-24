McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.87. The stock had a trading volume of 847,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,359. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.01 and its 200 day moving average is $280.48.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

