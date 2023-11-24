Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 11.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 18,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 84,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

See Also

