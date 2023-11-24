Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.17 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $47.29 million and $160,932.69 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,517,588 coins and its circulating supply is 21,813,754 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

