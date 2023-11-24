MetisDAO Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $18.98 or 0.00050179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $86.60 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,899.58 or 1.00218040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003929 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.92839409 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,102,051.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.