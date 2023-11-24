MetisDAO Trading Up 11.8% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $19.37 or 0.00051261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $88.42 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.52 or 0.99969540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.92839409 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,102,051.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.