MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.78. 6,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.