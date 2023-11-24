MinePlex Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $130,139.46 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

