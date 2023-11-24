Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

