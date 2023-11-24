Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 398 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.34. 722,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average of $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

