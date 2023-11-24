Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,697. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

