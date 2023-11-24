Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $349,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 34.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.12. 613,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.