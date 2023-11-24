Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $455,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. 6,350,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,832. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

