Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $522,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 431,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,727. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

