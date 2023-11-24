Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $719,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 871,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.