Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.08. 484,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,040. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

