Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.52. 946,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

