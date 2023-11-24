Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $106.31 and a one year high of $127.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

