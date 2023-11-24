Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 1,313 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.71. 400,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.92. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

