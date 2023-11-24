Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. 2,190,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

