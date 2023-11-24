Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $6.68 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.68 or 0.00017703 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,064,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,580,549 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

