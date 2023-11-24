Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.75

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 28099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

