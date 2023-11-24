My DeFi Pet Hits 1-Day Volume of $474,316.46 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $474,316.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003105 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004736 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

