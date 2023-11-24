Nano Trading Up 0.7% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $97.61 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,760.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00186994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.87 or 0.00600814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00451664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00050843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00127126 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.