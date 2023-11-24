Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 129.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $291,150.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00136158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00038466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007943 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,579.43 or 1.60141132 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

