NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00004927 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $167.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,580,233 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,001,257,133 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.78766017 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $131,114,757.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.