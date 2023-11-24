Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $144.48 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,820.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00189260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00601656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00452519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00128193 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,687,154,062 coins and its circulating supply is 43,018,230,208 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.