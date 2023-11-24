Netrum Price Hits $47.77 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $102.23 million and approximately $21,903.86 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $47.77 or 0.00126457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetrumNeom (NTR) is a cryptocurrency . NetrumNeom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of NetrumNeom is 46.79306219 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $22,414.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

