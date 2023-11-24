NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading 2.3% Higher

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 66,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 155,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg purchased 50,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,400 shares in the company, valued at $127,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

