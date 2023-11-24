NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $103,264.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,060,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arun Raghupathy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Arun Raghupathy sold 4,262 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $24,122.92.
NextNav Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NextNav stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 238,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,105. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
