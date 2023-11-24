Niobium Coin Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $100.88 million and $28,785.03 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.60803193 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $26,801.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

