Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 2,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

