Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares.
Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.