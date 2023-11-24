NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Reduced by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NVR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $39.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6,183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,914.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,031.06. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,412.79 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.