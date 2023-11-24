O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $2,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 150.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,420,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,465 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $56.04. 1,484,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,790,920. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

