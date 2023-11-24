Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0742 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $485.15 million and $26.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.31 or 0.05562240 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0715731 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $14,638,582.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

