OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.02 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $90.02 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004342 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

