ONUS (ONUS) One Day Volume Tops $1,176.80

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and $1,176.80 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ONUS has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.35614176 USD and is down -41.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,993.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.