Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Director David Sgro Sells 10,714 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Sgro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 333,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $343.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

