PARSIQ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $3.05 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

