Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $447.76 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

