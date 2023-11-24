Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $447.77 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

