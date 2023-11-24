PegNet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,675.46 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. PegNet has a total market cap of $101.55 million and $28,675.46 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet launched on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegCoin Swiss Franc (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegCoin Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegCoin Swiss Franc is 0.04540573 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,977.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

