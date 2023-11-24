Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares changing hands.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mcleod acquired 73,224 shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,013.32. In the last three months, insiders have bought 216,755 shares of company stock worth $85,309.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

