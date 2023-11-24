Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 5%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

