Plug Power (PLUG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.

11/14/2023 – Plug Power had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/13/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $3.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $3.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Plug Power had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $22.00 to $18.00.

10/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,832,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,593,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Get Plug Power Inc alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.