Polkadot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.56 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00013905 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $6.56 billion and $192.11 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,381,584,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,324,203 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
