Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Hits $175.82 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Polymath has a total market cap of $175.82 million and $239,104.67 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00187651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19081558 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $258,646.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.