PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $603.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00187183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

