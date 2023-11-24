QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,415.29

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $179,250.15 and approximately $22,415.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.08 or 0.99993597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003951 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151826 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,810.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

