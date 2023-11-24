Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 379,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.